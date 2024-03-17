Boxing legend Roberto Duran, 72, receiving medical care for heart condition, family says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Boxing legend Roberto Duran, a four-time champion in four different weight classes, is receiving medical care for a heart problem, his family confirmed in a statement Friday.

The family of 72-year-old announced Duran’s condition in a statement, adding that he is receiving treatment after suffering “a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade.”

“We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health,” the statement continued. “We thank our relatives, friends and all of his supporters who are praying for him.”

WBC President said in a statement on X that Duran is receiving medical care in his native Panama.

“His family is joined by the world in prayers for his successful and prompt recovery, he is a Champion and will win this fight.”

Duran was world lightweight, welterweight, junior-middleweight, and middleweight champion, who saw immediate success in his professional career, winning his first 32 matches. He won his first title in 1972 and successfully defended it 12 times.

Duran won the welterweight division in 1980 against Sugar Ray Leonard, but lost in a subsequent match just months later, where he infamously said, “No mas” late in the eighth round.

Duran retired in 2001 after being injured in a car accident at age 50 with a record of 103-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

