Brad Keselowski quickly escapes vehicle as car catches fire, gets engulfed in smoke

Brad Keselowski ran into some trouble at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix on Sunday.

Rubber buildup underneath his car led to his vehicle catching fire and getting engulfed in smoke around Lap 273 of the race.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Keselowski was forced to stop his vehicle and climb out of the car as the safety crew came to put out the smoke and tow Keselowski’s car off the track.

The damage to the vehicle was enough to force him out of the race. He will be in the back of the pack. At the moment of his exit, he was in 34th place. Garrett Smithley was still in the running but seven laps down at the time Keselowski left.

CONTROVERSIAL DRIVER TY GIBBS TAKES HOME XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Keselowski wasn’t in contention for the NASCAR Cup championship. The RFK Racing member was wrapping up his first season with the team. He came over from Penske before the start of the 2022 season.

He had one top-5 finish and six top-10 finishes this season. He’s only won one race in the last 72 events. He won the 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NASCAR Cup series was coming down to the end with Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain battling for a title.