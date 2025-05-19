Brad Marchand makes NHL history as Panthers’ Stanley Cup title defense stays alive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Panthers bashed the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and moved on to the conference finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers scored three goals in the first period and three more in the second in the 6-1 win. Florida had six different goal scorers – Seth Jones, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand.

Marchand scored in the latter stages of the game, capping off his history-making effort.

In the win over the Maple Leafs, the NHL said Marchand became the first player to win five winner-take-all games against the same team. Marchand was with the Boston Bruins when the team won four Game 7s against Toronto. Florida’s win was his fifth.

“I grew up a Leafs fan, and I enjoy playing against the Leafs,” Marchand said after the game. “I enjoy interacting with fans. It’s fun. I don’t take myself too seriously. I love getting made fun of, and I love making fun of people. If you can’t take it, then so be it. I’m going to enjoy the moments that I have.

“When I come in here and I get booed, I’m good. I’m going to show it. I’m going to enjoy that.”

Florida acquired the veteran from the Bruins at the trade deadline, and it was for the extra push when it came to the postseason.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice also kept his Game 7 winning streak alive. He is 6-0 in Game 7s as a head coach.

“Game 7s are for the players,” Maurice said. “It doesn’t matter how your hands feel. It doesn’t matter how your body feels. It doesn’t matter how well you execute. If it’s how comfortable you are in hard situations, then you have a chance.”

The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.