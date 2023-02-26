Brandon Miller, Alabama receive backlash as team continues pat-down ritual despite freshman’s link to shooting

Police revealed earlier this week that Alabama freshman phenom Brandon Miller has a connection to a fatal shooting near campus last month.

According to police, Miller transported, though never handled, the alleged murder weapon to his ex-teammate, Darius Miles. The gun was legally owned by Miles, who then allegedly gave it to Michael Davis.

Miles and Davis have been charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. And police say Miller will not be charged.

Because Miller has cooperated with law enforcement and stayed out of legal trouble, he has continued to play for the team, drawing plenty of backlash.

Despite getting a standing ovation in his first home game back, Miller still stirred anger elsewhere.

Since the start of the season, whenever Miller has been introduced as a member of the starting lineup, a teammate pats him down as if Miller were going through security. Despite the latest revelation, Miller and a teammate continued to ritual and received plenty of backlash.

“Absolutely terrible look for Alabama,” OutKick’s David Hookstead tweeted.

“At best tone deaf, at worst heartless towards the victim’s family,” another Twitter user wrote.

“If you’re Brandon Miller you’ve gotta think about at least ditching the security pat down intro, no?” another said.

Head coach Nate Oats, who has defended the decision to continue playing Miller, addressed the ritual after the game and said it will no longer take place.

“I think that’s something that’s been going on all year. I don’t really know. I don’t watch our introductions, I’m not involved with them. I’m drawing up plays during that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate, it’s been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year,'” Oats said.

ESPN’S JAY BILAS DEFENDS ALABAMA’S HANDLING OF BRANDON MILLER SITUATION AMID SHOOTING LINK

Miller is considered a witness, not a suspect, in the murder.

“On January 14th, Brandon played in a basketball game in the afternoon and later was asked by Darius Miles for a ride to the Strip area to go to a nightclub,” Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge, said in a statement, via the Tuscaloosa Patch.

“Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left it in the backseat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the backseat of his car.”

Despite receiving chants of “lock him up” earlier this week at South Carolina, Miller dropped 41 points, including the game-winning shot, in a 78-76 overtime victory. He is likely to be a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA Draft and could even go in the top three.