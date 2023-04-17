Braves’ Brian Snitker ejected following animated argument with umpires

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected in the second inning of the team’s 10-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday and had a lot to say about the umpiring after the game.

Atlanta defeated Kansas City 10-3 thanks to home runs from Matt Olson and Austin Riley. But Snitker managed to find himself watching the rest of the game from the clubhouse after arguing a call.

Umpires had placed runners on first and second after a ball Olson hit off the left-field wall was ruled foul and then later ruled fair. With Ronald Acuna Jr. on first base, Snitker argued that the star outfielder would’ve been fast enough to reach third base. Instead, he was placed on second.

“They got the call right, but I don’t think they placed the runners in the right spot,” Snitker said after the game. “You have one of the fastest guys in Major League Baseball at first and you’re going to put him at second base on a ball down the line off the wall? I would have been OK if they would have scored him. That’s judgment and I didn’t agree with it.”

Snitker was flailing his arms as he walked back to the dugout.

Atlanta was leading 5-1 at the time and later wrapped up the win.

The Braves also won on Saturday, 9-3, thanks to Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies’ four-RBI game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.