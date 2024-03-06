Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr likely ready for Opening Day, despite knee injury concerns: ‘I can play today’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Atlanta Braves organization breathed a collective sigh of relief when a California doctor confirmed no structural damage was found in outfielder and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr’s right knee.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed Acuña recently experienced some discomfort in the same knee that was surgically repaired after the Braves star suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2021. ElAttrache concluded that the recent knee discomfort was due to irritation around the meniscus.

The diagnosis means Acuña will likely avoid surgery and be ready for the Braves’ Opening Day matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28.

On Tuesday, the Braves revealed plans to gradually ramp up Acuña’s baseball activities as Opening Day draws near.

Acuña first seemed to experience some soreness in his right knee on Friday, shortly after an extended rundown play from a Feb. 29 spring training game. He then underwent an MRI which revealed irritation of the meniscus.

In what the Braves described as a precautionary measure, Acuña traveled to Southern California to allow ElAttrache to perform a knee examination.

Acuña had multiple stints during the 2022 season, when he required days off as his knee soreness and inflammation lingered. However, in 2023, a fully healthy Acuña put together one of the greatest seasons in major league history. He became the first player to ever have a 40-70 season.

The star right fielder finished the 2023 campaign with 41 homers and a major league-best 73 stolen bases, while batting .337.

Manager Brian Snitker, who has been a part of the Braves organization for nearly four decades, said Saturday he was trying to remain positive about Acuña’s prognosis.

On Tuesday morning, Acuña said he felt significantly better.

“I feel great,” Acuña said, without the assistance of an interpreter. “I feel like nothing happened.”

Shortly after taking batting practice, he jokingly used his bat as a crutch as he limped toward reporters. He then expressed his eagerness to return to action.

“I feel like I can play today,” Acuña said. “I can play every day. But I have a boss. When they tell me I can play, I will play.”

