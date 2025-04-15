Braves sideline reporter’s effort to get woman’s phone number sparks contentious online debate

Atlanta Braves TV reporter Wiley Ballard’s interaction with two female fans while on-air sparked a journalism debate on social media on Monday night and into Tuesday.

The Braves were in the midst of an 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast cut to Ballard, who was talking to two women at the rooftop lounge at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Neither woman appeared to have hopes for the Braves.

Ballard was on-air when he said the broadcast booth wanted him to get their numbers.

“I’m dead serious, they’re saying in my ear right now … She doesn’t believe me because she thinks you guys are making this up.” Ballard said. “I’m gonna use that in the future that’s actually a pretty good move.

“I should’ve thought of this years ago.”

One woman seemingly put her phone number into Ballard’s phone. The other woman did not appear to follow suit.

The segment drew responses across the board.

Ballard posted on his X account a scene from “Good Will Hunting” showing Matt Damon’s character getting Minnie Driver’s character’s phone number.

Braves color commentator C.J. Nitkowski defended Ballard on X. Play-by-plan Brandon Gaudin also appeared to praise Ballard’s efforts.

Fox News Digital reached out to FanDuel for comment.

The Braves moved to 5-11 with the win. The Blue Jays fell to 9-8.