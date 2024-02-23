Braxton Berrios, on girlfriend Alix Earle’s podcast, addresses Dolphins future after ‘very mean’ video

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Braxton Berrios is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the NFL offseason officially begins next month after one season with the Miami Dolphins.

Berrios, a wide receiver who primarily returns punts and kicks on special teams, was an All-Pro with the New York Jets in 2021 and signed with the Dolphins before the 2023 season. He returned 23 punts for 235 yards and 18 kicks for 441 yards during the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His future with the team is a bit up in the air. He joined his girlfriend Alix Earle’s “Hot Mess” podcast last week and responded to a “very mean” video, saying Berrios got dropped from the Dolphins. The NFL player cleared up any confusion around his future, specifically pointing to an Instagram post he made when his year ended. He called it a season-recap post.

“Also my post, after every season – like everybody does it – you just basically do a recap of the season post,” he explained. “Like, ‘This was an amazing season.’ Post all the pictures with your teammates yada, yada.

“So, I do it every year. And I guess this one, because of whatever, everybody’s like, ‘Oh my god. He’s done. He’s not coming back.’ … So, I signed a 1-year deal and, technically, this coming March, technically, I’ll be a free agent.”

JUSTIN FIELDS GIVES INTERESTING ANSWER TO WHY HE UNFOLLOWED BEARS ON INSTAGRAM

Berrios said he could go back to the Dolphins or somewhere else.

“But the fact of the matter is, all that, the fact is not ‘dropped.’ Entering free agency. So is, 20% of NFL players. It’s just a part of how it goes when your contract is up with that team.”

Earle said her dad texted her wondering if the Dolphins had let Berrios go, and she had to explain his contract situation.

Berrios maintained he was just trying to say that this year was the “most fun year” he has ever had.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was nothing else to that,” he said, “but everyone else took it and ran with it.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.