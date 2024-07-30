Brazil sends swimmer home from Paris Olympics for leaving village without authorization

Brazil sent Ana Carolina Vieira home from the Paris Olympics on Sunday over a breach of protocol violation.

The Brazilian Swimming Federation said in a statement it sent notice to the Brazilian Olympic Committee that two athletes, Vieira and Gabriel Santos, left the Olympic Village without proper authorization. Santos was given a warning, but Vieira was sent home.

Officials said Viiera contested the violation “disrespectfully and aggressively.”

“We’re not here playing or taking a vacation,” Brazilian swim team leader Gustavo Otsuka told Reuters. “We’re here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who are working for us. We can’t play around here. She took a completely inappropriate position to make her point, her dismay, about the formation of the relay.

“It was during this period that we decided to take this situation to the disciplinary committee, discussed it and took the appropriate action. We ended up finding out through (social media) posts.”

Vieira said in a video posted to her Instagram that she left a lot of her things in the Olympic Village and has not been able to get in touch with anyone.

She said she would consider legal action.

Swimming World noted that both Viera and Santos were already finished swimming at the Olympics. Viera’s team finished in 12th in the 400-meter relay, while Santos’ team finished 10th in the men’s relay.