Brazilian soccer team’s fans overrun Time Square in chaotic display
Fans of the Brazilian soccer team Palmeiras were seen romping and raving all over Time Square on Saturday night, overtaking the streets and sidewalks in viral footage.
The display came one day before the Brazilian club faces Portuguese side Porto in their Club World Cup opener.
The fans, dressed in all green chanted in Portuguese chaotically, while some raised flags.
Following their opener inside MetLife Stadium, Palmeiras will also face Group A opponents Al-Ahly and Inter Miami later in the tournament.
Here are the key dates for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament:
- Group stage: June 14 to June 26
- Round of 16: June 28 to July 1
- Quarterfinals: July 4 and July 5
- Semifinals: July 8 and July 9
- Final: July 13
A select 32 club teams from across the globe will compete for the title.
