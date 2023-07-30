Brewers’ Justin Wilson suffers injury right before he was set to make first appearance since elbow surgery

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Wilson suffered another setback on Friday night just before he was set to make his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring of last year.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell called Wilson out to the mound during the team’s 10-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. However, there was an issue. Cameras in the bullpen showed Wilson grabbing his left arm as he appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain before he was to go into the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Counsell said the pitcher “felt something pretty significant” in his lat or triceps, according to MLB.com.

“To get all the way back and be ready to do the fun stuff, which is pitch in a game,” Counsell said. “It’s just really unfortunate.”

Milwaukee placed Wilson on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Saturday. The team recalled Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville to take over the spot.

ANGELS’ TAYLOR WARD STRUCK IN HEAD BY PITCH FROM BLUE JAYS’ ALEK MANOAH, TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: ‘TERRIBLE MOMENT’

Wilson made his Major League debut in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and only allowed one earned run in eight appearances. The following season, he became a full-time reliever and posted a 2.08 ERA in 58 games.

He then played for the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds before landing with the Brewers this past offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether Wilson will return down the stretch for Milwaukee.