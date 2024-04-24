Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis hospitalized after being struck in the neck with a ball during batting practice

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was hospitalized before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after he was struck in the neck by a ball during batting practice, the team announced on social media.

Junis, who went on the 15-day injured list earlier this month because of a shoulder impingement, left PNC Park in an ambulance after he was hit while standing in the outfield.

“Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was hit in the neck by a batted ball during batting practice,” the team said on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He is conscious, alert and responsive. He was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.”

According to The Associated Press, Junis remained down on the ground for about 20 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. He was reportedly struck by a ball off the bat of Pirates infielder Alika Williams.

UMPIRE WHO EJECTED YANKEES’ AARON BOONE DOUBLES DOWN DESPITE MANAGER CALLING IT ‘EMBARRASSING’

Junis, 31, is 38-45 with a 4.63 ERA in eight seasons with the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee.

In his lone start against the Minnesota Twins this season, Junis allowed one run and three hits in four innings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.