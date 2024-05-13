British boxer dies after collapsing during pro debut

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

British middleweight boxer Sherif Lawal died after collapsing during his professional debut on Sunday.

Fight organizers announced his death, which came after the 29-year-old was hit on the temple in the fourth round by his opponent, Malam Varela, at London’s Harrow Leisure Centre.

“Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead,” promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement, via Reuters.

“Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”

The British Boxing Board of Control added: “The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

The fight between Lawal and Varela was the first on the card Sunday. They were scheduled to go six rounds in their bout.

It’s an unfortunate truth that deaths in a boxing ring are not uncommon. In 2019, New York native Patrick Day passed away after sustaining injuries during a 2019 match in Chicago.

Day was knocked unconscious during the 10th round of his bout, and he slipped into a coma following brain surgery. However, he would never regain consciousness.

Charles Conwell, an Olympic boxer who Day was facing, said he “shedded so many tears because I couldn’t imagine how my family and friends would feel” in an open letter to Day and his loved ones while he was in a coma.

No additional details of Lawal’s death were disclosed.

