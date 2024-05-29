British equestrian star Georgie Campbell dead at 37 after falling during competition

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

British equestrian star Georgie Campbell died on Sunday after suffering “a fatal accident” during competition, officials confirmed in a statement. She was 37.

British Eventing, the country’s governing body for the sport, released a statement on Sunday confirming the tragic passing of Campbell, who died following an accident at the Bicton International Horse Trials over the weekend.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024,” the statement read.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.”

No details surrounding the crash were immediately known. According to officials, the horse, Global Quest, was not injured during the accident.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared,” British Eventing added.

According to the BBC, Campbell competed in more than 200 events.

She was married to fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, who represented New Zealand in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

