British soccer player Joe Thompson dead at 36 following third battle with cancer

Former British soccer player Joe Thompson died this week after battling cancer for the third time in more than a decade, his wife announced on social media. He was just 36.

Thompson, who officially retired from the sport in 2019, died in the “early morning hours” on Thursday at home surrounded by his family. The news of his passing came a year after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma .

It was his third cancer diagnosis since 2013.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds,” Chantelle Thompson wrote in a post on Instagram Friday.

“He was the most Incredible husband, son, brother, friend & father to our beautiful daughters, who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joe’s love every single day.”

Thompson, a former Manchester United academy player, made more than 200 appearances for local club Rochdale. The club issued a statement following his death.

OLYMPIC MEDALIST GABRIELA DABROWSKI REVEALS WHY ‘CANCER HAD TO HAPPEN TO ME’

“We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality,” the statement read in part. “He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

“Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Thompson was first diagnosed with hodgkin lymphoma in 2013. He underwent treatment and returned to the pitch the following season for Bury Football Club. The cancer returned in 2016, but he again underwent successful treatment and returned just nine months later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s been a long battle, and one that he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way!! He choose his path and walked every step with courage and pride growing closer and closer to god each day whilst still being there for so many others,” Chantelle Thompson’s statement continued.

“He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy but It’s now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven.”

Thompson is survived by his wife and their two young daughters.