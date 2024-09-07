British tennis star Jack Draper vomits during dramatic US Open semifinal loss; Jannik Sinner advances

The conditions inside Arthur Ashe Stadium Friday appeared to take a toll on Jack Draper.

The British tennis player vomited multiple times during a semifinal match against Italian Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open.

“It’s the worst feeling ever,” Draper said via Tennis.com of his experience with an apparent on-court illness. “You can’t move around the court when that happens.”

But Sinner also had his own issues during the match. While Draper received medical attention after vomiting for a second time, trainers attended to Sinner’s injured wrist.

The 23-year-old Sinner entered the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year as the top-ranked player in the world.

However, he found himself at the center of controversy leading up to the U.S. Open. Sinner failed two drug tests in March but was exonerated in the doping case less than a week before competition began in New York.

Sinner defeated Draper to reach his first title match at Flushing Meadows and his second at a Grand Slam tournament this year. He spoke about the physical nature of the match.

“It was a very physical match, as we see,” said Sinner, who is right-handed but uses both fists for his backhands and kept flexing his left wrist after it got hurt. “I just tried to stay there mentally.”

While both competitors were being looked at during a changeover, a vacuum was being used to clean up the green ground behind the baseline where the 25th-seeded Draper, a 22-year-old from Britain, had thrown up.

It hearkened back to when Pete Sampras lost his lunch during a win over Alex Corretja during the 1996 U.S. Open, and it created an unusual scene Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the temperature was in the high 70s and the humidity was above 60%.

Sinner won the Australian Open in January and will seek his second major championship Sunday against Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe, who met in an All-American semifinal Friday evening.

On the women’s side, Saturday’s final will feature American Jessica Pegula against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

