Britney Spears rips unnamed radio station over alleged slap remarks: ‘No woman ever deserves to be hit’

Pop icon Britney Spears ripped a local radio station for saying that she “deserved” to be hit in a Las Vegas incident involving San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama last week.

Spears posted a video of herself responding to the report. She did not name the radio station or give any details about where she heard the remark.

“I heard, on the news, this radio station talking smack and talking s—, that’s why I’m addressing it, saying I deserved to be smacked, security was doing their job and protecting their client,” she said.

“I’ve been with the most famous people in the world. *NSYNC, at one time, girls would literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place actually I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them or even came near them.

“Point being is, I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit. I simply tapped him on the back, I was backhanded, hit my face and came back on the floor. My best friend picked me up and held me.”

Spears said she got an apology at her table at dinner about 30 minutes later but has yet to receive a public apology.

After the entire ordeal, the Spurs rookie said he was going to “disappear” for a while to prepare for the upcoming season and get out of the media spotlight.

“I think that, personally, I’m just – it’s normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game. I had so much s— going on with the draft and the media and stuff, so it makes sense.”

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule,” Wembanyama said. “I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. Honestly. I just want to hoop. I just want to work out, lift, because this is my life. Obviously, every first pick is going to go through this. And it just makes me better for the future.”

Metropolitan police in Las Vegas said no charges would be filed in the incident.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.