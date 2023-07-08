Britney Spears says she was ‘helpless’ after incident with Victor Wembanyama’s security

Britney Spears has spoken out about her recent incident with a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security and her reaction immediately following.

Surveillance video obtained by TMZ has been released that appears to show Spears hitting herself after the pop star’s hand was pushed off the San Antonio Spurs‘ No. 1 draft pick.

After the incident, Spears, in a British accent, yelled “That’s America for you. F— you all.”

In an Instagram post on Friday night, she continued to throw shade at the security guard and says her reaction was “a cry out on all levels.”

The caption read:

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!! I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!! No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f-ck you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK!!! Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … sh-t happens !!! I hope you’re all having a wonderful Friday !!!”

Spears claims she was assaulted by security staff, but Las Vegas Police will not pursue criminal charges.

Spears initially accused a member of the No. 1 pick’s security team of backhanding her in the face when she approached him for a picture Wednesday night.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA’S SECURITY WON’T FACE CHARGES FOR BRITNEY SPEARS SLAP, POLICE SAY

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, a person within Spears’ camp told police she was “backhanded” by the security guard “in the face with a closed fist.” The person also noted that, after they were seated for dinner, the security guard came over to apologize.

But the incident report also noted that security footage showed the security guard pushing Spears’ “hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

The update from law enforcement follows Spears’ statement that she was assaulted by the Spurs’ security personnel.

“I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” Spears wrote in a statement published on her social media.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Wembanyama told reporters earlier that he was unaware that Spears was the person involved in the incident and that he recalled being grabbed from behind before his security guard “pushed her away.”

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind,” he said. “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look, so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”