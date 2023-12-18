Brittany Mahomes embraces Taylor Swift’s ‘dads, Brads and Chads’ remark with cookie

Brittany Mahomes shared a box with Taylor Swift on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New England Patriots in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium.

Mahomes appeared to embrace Swift’s “dads, Brads and Chads” critique as she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing a cookie with the line emblazoned across the front of it in frosting. The cookie also had two hands forming a “W” in the background.

Swift made the remark in an interview with Time magazine earlier this month as she was named the outlet’s Person of the Year for 2023. She talked about the camera always being on her when she was in the suite. She said she was just trying to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift was as animated as NFL fans have seen her at games. While she usually just cheers on Kelce and the Chiefs, she was pretty upset about a non-call on the Patriots during the game.

Kelce was trying to get position on a defensive back when he fell down. Swift appeared to be upset in the box and yelled, seemingly wanting a flag, but to no avail.

Kansas City won the game, 27-17.