Brittany Mahomes makes one thing abundantly clear after Chiefs-Bills drama

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made things abundantly clear on Tuesday that she’s sticking with her husband through adversity no matter what.

Mahomes labeled the NFL officials the real “MVP” on Sunday following the team’s 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The star quarterback was not happy with an offensive offsides call on Kadarius Toney that took a touchdown off the board late in the game.

“Riding with 15 always,” Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram post along with several photos of their children.

Sunday’s grievance was not the first time she had taken a swipe at officials.

She accused officials of screwing the Chiefs in the 2021-22 AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led squad surpassed Kansas City for a Super Bowl appearance and later lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

About 11 months later, she was upset with how her husband was whipped down on a sack from Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins Sr. She said the “inconsistency” of roughing the passer calls was “BS” and was sick of the “dirty hits.“

However, the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s KC Current got the last laugh when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the Eagles. She kept the receipts of all the naysayers.

Kansas City will hit the road Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.

