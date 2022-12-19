Brittany Mahomes rips NFL refs after Chiefs star gets whipped down on sack: ‘The inconsistency is BS’

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took some her frustrations out on NFL officials on Sunday during her husband’s game against the Houston Texans.

The mother of two and National Women’s Soccer League club owner issue took issue with one of the hits the superstar quarterback received in the 30-24 overtime victory. Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins Sr. whipped Mahomes down for a sack in the second quarter. The quarterback was looking for a penalty as some of those whipping tackles have resulted in concussions for quarterbacks this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brittany Mahomes was tired of the lack of penalties.

“Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS,” she wrote in one tweet.

She later added: “I’m tired of dirty hits.”

CHIEFS CLINCH AFC WEST TITLE ON GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN RUN FROM JERICK MCKINNON

Patrick Mahomes said after the game Collins was a “strong dude” and will try to stay away from him next time, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Brittany Mahomes frequently follows her husband’s games week-to-week. She definitely saw the Chiefs defeat the Texans later in the game. But it was a tough one. Running back Jerick McKinnon scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

McKinnon got the handoff and broke through the Chiefs offensive line to scamper for the 26-yard score. He threw the ball into the back of the end zone and removed his helmet to celebrate the touchdown while his teammates mobbed him. It was his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Mahomes finished 36 for 41 with 336 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the other touchdown catch. He finished with three catches for 26 yards. Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 105 yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster had 10 catches for 88 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West.