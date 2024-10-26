Brittany Mahomes shares Christian message after Trump backlash and Taylor Swift friendship questions

With 10 days left until the election, Brittany Mahomes isn’t afraid to flaunt her faith.

After months of controversy surrounding Mahomes over showing support for former President Trump on social media and prompting questions about her friendship with Taylor Swift, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Mahomes shared a post on her Instagram story referencing Jesus.

“Jesus didn’t have to agree with people to be kind to them,” the post said.

Her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has also expressed his belief in God over the course of his career and identifies as an evangelical Christian.

“My Christian faith plays a role in everything that I do,” he told reporters before the Super Bowl in February 2023. “I always ask God to lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name. So, it has a role in everything that I do. Obviously, we’ll be on that huge stage in the Super Bowl that He’s given me, and I want to make sure I’m glorifying Him while I do it.

“I feel like I’ve grown in my faith these last few years, and I think that’s given me more sense of who I am and why I play the game. It just kind of relieves the pressure of playing a football game because I know that I’m on that football field to glorify Him before everything. So, it’s not about winning or losing. It’s about going out there and being the best that I can in His name.”

Brittany’s recent post echoes a message in cryptic statements she’s posted since controversy erupted over suggestions she supports Trump.

A screenshot of Mahomes’ Instagram account giving a like to Trump’s 2024 policy platform on Aug. 13 was shared across social media, inciting backlash. Multiple online Swift fan pages contributed to spreading screenshots of Mahomes’ initial like of Trump’s policy platform. Mahomes later liked a comment that said “TRUMP-VANCE 2024” on one of her Instagram posts.

Since images of that first like went viral, Mahomes has posted several similar messages defending herself from those who have attacked her image.

In one post Aug. 23, Mahomes wrote, “I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

In another post Aug. 26, she wrote, “Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!”

In an episode of the “Whoop” podcast Aug. 28, she said she has leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning husband to get her through the recent public scrutiny.

“Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff,” she said. “Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.

“I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’” she said. “And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like, honestly, I don’t give a f— about what people have to say about me anymore.”

The controversy surrounding the wife and pregnant mother has also earned her a big surge in support. Many people with conservative values who may have never known about Brittany Mahomes or even her husband were quick to come to her defense once the online attacks began.

And it didn’t take long for her to even get the attention of Trump Sept. 4.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

After Swift endorsed Harris Sept. 10, Trump appeared on Fox News the next morning to say he liked Brittany much “much better” than Swift.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan.” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great.”

Trump responsed to Swift’s endorsement of Harris with a post that said “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” just days later. There were unconfirmed rumors of Mahomes reconsidering her support for Trump after that message was posted, but Fox News Digital has not confirmed those reports.

Patrick said he would decline to endorse a candidate when asked about Trump’s comments about his wife to reporters Sept. 11. But he did compliment his wife’s impact on the community.

Brittany Mahomes and Swift were not in the same suite at Chiefs games early in the season during the controversy. Swift and Mahomes were later seen in the same suite during a Chiefs game against the Saints Oct. 7, and Brittany showed off a picture of Swift rubbing her pregnant belly.

Patrick said in a recent interview on “The Drive” podcast that they often let their 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye bake with Swift.

Brittany and Patrick were raised in east Texas and started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, a town with a population of about 8,500 that has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA. The couple got married in March 2022 and have two children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

