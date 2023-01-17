Brittney Griner makes appearance at MLK Day event in Arizona

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian jail last month in a prisoner swap with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, made an appearance at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Phoenix on Monday.

Griner marched in the parade along with her wife, Cherelle. She also posed for photos with fans along the route.

“Glad to be home,” she told fans during the parade, according to KPNX-TV.

Griner was arrested in February 2022 as she was returning to her Russian basketball team. She was taken into custody at a Moscow airport after bringing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through the facility. The arrest occurred right before Russia invaded Ukraine and word of it did not reach the Western media until weeks later.

Now back home, Griner will take some time to get better acquainted with her surroundings. Her return to professional basketball was not immediately clear.

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN last month. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.”

Griner broke her silence on the entire ordeal in an Instagram post.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help,” she wrote in the post in December.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.