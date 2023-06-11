Brittney Griner’s agent says airport incident ‘clear reminder’ WNBA players’ activism makes them ‘targets’

WNBA star Brittney Griner was the subject of a viral moment on social media over the weekend when so-called “provocateur” Alex Stein tweeted a video of himself asking the Phoenix Mercury center questions while she and her team were walking through a Dallas airport.

Stein was walking beside Griner and other members of the team in the airport when he asked Griner why she “hates” and “still want[s] to boycott” America. Security pushed Stein away, and then another member of the team called him “weird.”

The incident drew statements from the WNBA and the Mercury. Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, also tweeted about the incident.

“Brittney Griner and the @WNBA players are leaders who inspire hope for a better, more inclusive and less divided America. They are celebrated for the ways their activism inspires positive change. In doing that, they also become targets for hate, threats and violence and today’s incident is a clear reminder of that,” she tweeted.

“We cannot celebrate these women and their leadership without also protecting them.

“It’s past time for charters and enhanced security measures for all players.”

Stein asked Griner about her release, specifically the United States trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, who was arrested on drug charges in February 2022.

Griner received criticism for previously kneeling for the national anthem, but upon returning to the WNBA this season, she had a change of heart, saying she “definitely [wanted] to stand.”

“Hearing the national anthem, it definitely hit different,” Griner said after her return. “It’s like when you go for the Olympics, you’re sitting there, about to get gold put on your neck, the flags are going up and the anthem is playing. It just hits different.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.