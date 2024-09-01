Broadcaster gets emotional after seeing UNC QB Max Johnson’s mom in tears following son’s injury

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson’s 2024 season is unfortunately done after suffering an injury on Friday night against Minnesota.

It was an emotional moment for Johnson, who seemed to know at the moment that his injury was serious, but his family was also clearly devastated.

Johnson’s mom was spotted on the Fox broadcast with her head in her hand, as she shed tears for her son following the injury. And that scene got former quarterback and Fox broadcaster Brock Huard emotional as well.

“My mom was a three-time quarterback mom,” Huard explained. “It’s a hard job. It’s kind of like a pastor’s wife. It can be a very lonely place.

“Every eyeball judges a quarterback on every single play, and moms carry that weight. They sense it. They feel it. They hear it in ways . . . it’s kind of hard for me to watch, to be honest with you, because you also know how much her son has endured. Multiple stops, places, adversity to just fight for this opportunity.

Huard’s voice seemed a bit broken as he was explaining what a quarterback mom goes through, but it was a hard scene to watch considering Johnson’s college football journey.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed passer started his college career at LSU, where he threw for 3883 yards with 35 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 18 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He would eventually transfer to Texas A&M, where he played two more seasons, but never started a full season.

At the end of last season, where he threw for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns to five interceptions, Johnson entered the portal as a graduate transfer and landed with the Tar Heels.

This being his fifth collegiate season, Johnson was looking to break out in the ACC.

“You don’t always think about the human element, the families and especially the moms who nurture, and grow, and provide so much support,” Huard continued.

The Tar Heels were able to secure the win with Johnson leaving in the third quarter, 19-17, but the only thing on head coach Mack Brown’s mind was his quarterback.

“I thought he was getting his confidence and coming into his own in the third quarter when he got hurt,” Brown said, via the New York Post. “We’re not sure how badly he’s hurt. He’s at the hospital with his parents and we will wait. He’s in our thoughts and prayers for sure.”

The Tar Heels’ fear that Johnson suffered a broken leg was confirmed Saturday morning, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season. Sophomore quarterback Connor Harrell replaced Johnson and will likely assume the starting role the rest of the way.

