Broncos’ Aaron Patrick files lawsuit over torn ACL

There is now another chapter in the battle between the National Football League and the safety of its own players.

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing a number of parties, including the league, for decisions that led to his torn ACL in Week 6.

In overtime of that “Monday Night Football” game in Los Angeles against the Chargers, Patrick was attempting to make a tackle on a punt return. As his momentum forced him toward an NFL official who was monitoring television timeouts, he stepped on mats that were covering cords and cables. The lawsuit says stepping on the mats caused the injury.

Patrick is also suing ESPN, the Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and the mat company. ESPN, the Rams and Chargers didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Patrick is citing lost bonuses and a lower future earning potential, claiming that all parties involved could have done more to prevent the injury.

“Player safety should be the foremost of importance to the NFL and its owners,” Patrick’s attorney William Berman said in a statement. “The NFL is a multibillion-dollar sports enterprise and business, and it needs to do everything possible to protect its players from non-contact game injuries.

“As for Patrick’s injuries, SoFi Stadium was built at a $5,000,000,000 expense; the stadium should have the state-of-the-art equipment to protect for player safety, and not use the type of $100 mats that you would expect to see in a restaurant kitchen.”

Patrick signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He made his NFL debut with the Broncos last year, and has been mostly a special-teamer in his 17 career games (12 last year, five this season).

