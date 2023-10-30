Broncos beat Chiefs for first time in 16 games after capitalizing on turnovers

For the first time in their last 16 matchups, the Denver Broncos have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-9, as the home team capitalized on the mistakes of Patrick Mahomes.

Russell Wilson was just 12 of 19 for 114 yards, but he had three touchdown passes in this one due to the Chiefs making big mistakes that cost them tons of momentum.

Wilson’s first touchdown pass of the game was on a normal drive for the Broncos, where rookie Marvin Mims returned a punt 31 yards from Denver’s 30 to give his team great field position. Wilson eventually found running back Javonte Williams for a four-yard touchdown that got Denver on the board first.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs would respond with a field goal, and they got want they needed: A three-and-out drive from the Broncos that set Mahomes up to take the team’s first lead of the night. However, Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned a 15-yard gain into a fumble that the Broncos recovered.

Three plays later, Wilson found Jerry Jeudy for an 11-yard touchdown in the back left of the end zone after scrambling around. Jeudy’s two catches in this game came on this drive, which included a 39-yard strike from Wilson to kick it off.

Whenever it was time for the Chiefs to respond, which Mahomes & Co. usually do in these situations, things went awry for him. Now 14-3, Mahomes threw his first interception of the day on a pass intended deep for tight end Travis Kelce.

PATRICK MAHOMES, DEALING WITH FLU, GETS IV TREATMENT TO PLAY VS BRONCOS: REPORT

But Kansas City was able to minimize the Broncos’ lead to 14-9 at the half, as they looked to regroup heading into the second half. And that appeared to be the case when they blocked a Broncos field goal attempt after a long, 13-play drive.

The Chiefs would end up stalling on the next drive, and when it was time for Denver to punt again, a critical turnover cost them.

Mecole Hardman muffed the punt that was deep in Chiefs territory, and the Broncos recovered. Two plays later, Courtland Sutton found his way into the end zone on a six-yard catch, making it 21-9.

The final two Chiefs drives of the game ended up being a turnover on downs after 11 plays and Mahomes’ second interception of the game.

Mahomes, who was reported to be dealing with the flu to the point where he needed IVs administered on Saturday, finished 24 of 38 with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Kelce was his top target with 58 yards on six catches, and rookie Rashee Rice also had four grabs for 56 yards.

There wasn’t much in the run game either, with Isiah Pacheco having just 40 yards on eight carries and the team rushing for a total 62 yards.

Meanwhile, the Broncos had success on the ground, rushing for 153 yards as a team, which included 85 yards on 27 carries for Williams. The Broncos’ defense forced five turnovers, and that was the key to this victory that pushed Denver to 3-5 on the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Broncos relish the victory in their bye week, the Chiefs will hope to get back on the winning side against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, next Sunday.