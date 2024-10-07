Broncos’ Bo Nix, Sean Payton have heated conversation on sideline: ‘Sometimes it is my love language’

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton were seen having a heated conversation on the sideline on Sunday during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It wasn’t clear what was said, but the rookie starter was making his points emphatically to the Super Bowl champion head coach in the third quarter. Luckily for the Broncos, the exchange didn’t alter the course of the game.

Denver defeated Las Vegas for the first time since 2019, 34-18. Nix was 19-for-27 with 206 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Josh Reynolds and Jaleel McLaughlin each had the touchdown catches from Nix.

Payton was asked about the conversation with Nix after the game.

“It is part of the deal. There is still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we have to get rid of. I’m talking about Bo,” Payton said. “I love him to death and sometimes it is my love language.”

Nix also talked about the interaction.

“Yes, I’ve watched the movie,” Nix said. “I think it’s funny. That literally, I think, explains the situation. We’re just out there with great competitive intensity and fire. We can have those conversations and move right back along and score another few touchdowns. It doesn’t bother us.”

The Broncos outscored the Raiders 21-8 in the second half. Las Vegas ended up benching Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell in the middle of the game. Between both quarterbacks, they had three interceptions.

Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown.

“There is no stepping on the gas, he made a good play. He made a real good play,” Payton said. “The significance of the play is it is a 10-point play because they are probably at a minimum going to kick a field goal from where it happened at.

“That was a huge play for us. At that point, all of a sudden now it is 10-7. This game constantly goes back and forth. When you score on defense, you win 80% of the time, and then three turnovers to none. Certainly, it was a huge play, at least a 10-point play.”

