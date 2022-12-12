Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy screams at official, bumps into him during outburst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a breakout game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but he may have gotten a big break when he bumped an official during an outburst.

Late in the second quarter, Jeudy was upset the officials did not call pass interference on the defender who was guarding him. He ripped off his helmet and yelled at an official. As he was walking toward the official and the sideline, he appeared to bump into the line judge.

No one was ejected, and no penalties were issued.

The score was 27-0 with 3:45 left to play in the half at the time. Jeudy and Russell Wilson will hook up twice before the half was over – an 18-yard touchdown catch and a 5-yard touchdown catch. He would score one more from Brett Rypien in the fourth quarter to make it a one–score game.

Denver would not score again.

Jeudy finished the game with eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson left the game with a concussion but finished with 247 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Rypien had 16 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

The Chiefs won the game 34-28.

Jeudy explained his frustrations to reporters after the game.

“I was just–on that certain play, I got held,” he said. “I was just frustrated because we didn’t have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like at that point, I was just held and that should’ve been called, but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there.”

In 2022, Jeudy now has 42 catches for 587 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He didn’t have a single touchdown in 10 games in 2021.