Broncos’ Kareem Jackson suspended 4 games for brutal hit on Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs

The NFL suspended Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson on Monday following a controversial hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, which caused a fumble and led to points for his team.

Jackson led with his helmet and made contact with Dobbs’ helmet on the play in the first quarter. But there was no foul called, and the Broncos scored a field goal on the next drive. Denver won the game 21-20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson was suspended for four games without pay for repeated violations of the league’s rules meant to protect players, the league said.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter that Jackson broke the rule on leading with his helmet to make forcible contact against an opponent.

FROM OUTKICK: FORMER GIANTS ALL-PRO CARL BANKS TELLS DEONTE BANKS TO COOL IT WITH THE SOCIAL MEDIA RANTS

“Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated,” Runyan wrote. “The League will continue to​ stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your ​opponent.

“On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to.”

ANDREW WHITWORTH BELIEVES EAGLES ‘HAVE BEEN CIRCLING’ GAME VS CHIEFS AFTER SUPER BOWL LOSS: ‘THEY’RE FIRED UP’

Jackson was suspended for four games after violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rule during their Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers, but the discipline was reduced to two games. He was also disqualified from the team’s Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders.

Jackson can return before Week 15 when the Broncos take on the Detroit Lions. He’s reportedly set to appeal the suspension.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The veteran defensive back has 51 tackles and two interceptions this season.