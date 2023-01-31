Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as next head coach: reports

The Broncos are set to hire Sean Payton as the next head coach in Denver, according to multiple reports.

Payton has interviewed with multiple teams over the past several weeks after spending the 2022 season as an analyst for Fox.

Now, the Broncos will pair a Super Bowl-winning coach with quarterback Russell Wilson after going 5-12 in 2022.

Because Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 season while still under contract, New Orleans is requiring compensation from any team Payton signs with.

The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick to New Orleans, and Denver will receive a 2024 third-round pick from New Orleans, according to ESPN.

The hire by the Broncos ends weeks of speculation as Denver attempted to find the right head coach to pair with Wilson.

The Broncos parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games in which Denver went 4-11. The offense struggled mightily in Wilson’s first year in Colorado, scoring just 16.9 points per game, last in the NFL.

Payton had made it clear throughout the 2022 season that he was still interested in coaching, though he was looking for the right situation.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing right now,” Payton said in September on the “New Orleans.Football” podcast. “More maybe than I thought. If the right situation presented itself, Mike, I would definitely be interested. And there’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams. If I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that.”

In his 15 seasons with New Orleans, Payton went 152-89, making the playoffs nine times and winning Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

He is the all-time leader in games coached, wins and playoff wins in New Orleans franchise history.