Broncos winless no more as Bears suffer epic collapse after being up 21 points in third quarter

The Denver Broncos are proof that it’s not about how you start in the NFL, it’s about how you finish.

The Broncos had an abysmal second quarter on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, allowing 21 points and falling behind 21-7 after the first half. The Bears added one more and took a 28-7 lead over the Broncos with 4:11 to go in the third quarter and less than 20 minutes remaining in the game.

Denver started its comeback with 14 seconds left in the third. Russell Wilson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson. Wilson then found Courtland Sutton to cut the deficit to seven points.

Miscues for the Bears then started to add up.

Jonathon Cooper returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. Justin Fields and the Bears turned the ball over on downs on the next drive after some questionable play-calling. The Broncos turned it around and kicked the go-ahead field goal to take the lead with 1:46 left in the game.

On the next drive, Fields had his pass picked off – and that ended the day.

Denver won the game, 31-28.

Wilson finished 21-for-28 with 223 yards and three touchdown passes. Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 72 yards on seven carries and averaged 10.3 yards a carry. He also had a touchdown catch.

Jerry Jeudy led the Broncos with three catches for 52 yards. Sutton had three catches for 27 yards. Johnson’s lone catch was for a touchdown.

Fields had a good day through the air despite the late interception. He was 28-for-35 with four touchdown passes and an interception. He had 25 yards on the ground.

Khalil Herbert had 103 yards on the ground and a touchdown catch. D.J. Moore topped 100 yards with eight catches for 131 yards. He added a touchdown. Cole Kmet added two touchdowns.

Still, the Bears’ collapse leaves them winless at 0-4.

Denver moved to 1-3 on the season.