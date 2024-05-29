Bronny James eyes two NBA teams after declining nearly 10 pre-draft workouts: report

Scouts have not been kind to Bronny James in the pre-draft process, and his latest move doesn’t seem to be reversing many stances.

The son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer declared for next month’s NBA Draft despite averaging less than five points per game in his lone college season at USC (he also entered the transfer portal and could opt out of the draft).

James was a McDonald’s All-American last summer but, a couple months later, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite one scout calling him “not an NBA prospect,” and another adding that he’d be surprised if he got drafted at all, Bronny still has some interest – in fact, it’s rather high.

According to The Athletic, “over 10” teams invited Bronny to work out for them ahead of the draft – yet he’s turned down all but two of them.

The two teams he will reportedly work out for are his dad’s Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix is “considering” Bronny with the 22nd pick – the Lakers own the 17th selection.

REIGNING NASCAR CHAMP RYAN BLANEY DISCUSSES MEDIA PRESSURE AMID FATHER’S RACING LEGACY, PITY FOR BRONNY JAMES

The Lakers are reportedly considering taking James in the draft in order to keep his father around – James has a player option in which his deadline is two days after the draft.

James has long spoken of his desire to play with his son, but new reports say his main focus is developing his son, rather than playing with him.

However, his agent, Rich Paul, did say James is a “free agent” late last week – it may have been a Freudian slip, but it was telling.

“We’re gonna evaluate the situation,” he added, “and we’re gonna make the best decision.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If James opts out (he’s set to earn over $51 million), he could be eligible to sign a three-year, $161.9 million deal with Los Angeles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.