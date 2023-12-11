Bronny James makes USC debut months after cardiac arrest; LeBron ‘proud’ of his son

Bronny James made his USC Trojans men’s basketball debut on Sunday against Long Beach State months after he suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be rushed to the hospital.

The freshman son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists as he came off the bench to play. He played 16 minutes.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything,” James told reporters in brief remarks.

He also thanked those who gave him treatment at the Mayo Clinic as well as his parents, siblings, coach Andy Enfield and his teammates “during this hard time in my life.” He didn’t take questions from reporters.

“I thought Bronny played well,” Enfield said. “He defended at a high level. He guarded the quick ballhandlers on the other team pretty well.”

Fresh off an In-Season Tournament Championship, LeBron James was back home and in attendance for the game. He posted a tribute to his son on Instagram afterward.

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur,” James wrote on a post accompanied by some Bronny highlights from the game.

“You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you.”

Long Beach State won the game, 84-79, adding another impressive victory to their resume.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

