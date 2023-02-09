Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant reportedly traded to Phoenix Suns

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly agreed to a deal to trade away superstar Kevin Durant just days after the franchise agreed to send away fellow star Kyrie Irving, ending the franchise’s hopes of creating a dynasty with the two players.

Durant will be sent to the Phoenix Suns for a whopping four 1st-round picks as part of what would be one of the biggest blockbuster deals in NBA history, according to ESPN.

The deal includes the Nets receiving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation. The Suns will acquire Durant and TJ Warren, per ESPN.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant wanted to move to the Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to finalize the deal.

The first-round picks are unprotected in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, Wojnarowski reported.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also confirmed the trade.

The deal comes just days after the Nets sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, solidifying their plan to completely revamp the franchise.

The Phoenix Suns were reported to be among teams who reached out to the Nets immediately after the Irving deal was announced Sunday, and Durant previously expressed interest in them this past offseason.

Durant signed a four-year, $194 million extension with the Nets in the offseason.

He was locked in with the Nets until 2026.

With Irving traded, Durant was the last remaining player from the 2019 offseason, when both decided to join the Nets in an attempt to build a dynasty.

The trade also comes just hours after a mega, three-team trade was announced for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.