Browns acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith from Vikings, beef up defensive line: reports

The Cleveland Browns now have a stud opposite Myles Garrett on their defensive line.

The Browns reportedly traded for three-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith Friday, acquiring him from the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he didn’t become a legitimate force until his time with the Green Bay Packers.

After signing a four-year deal with Green Bay, he made back-to-back Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. After missing most of 2021 due to injury, he signed a three-year deal with Minnesota. He requested a trade earlier this offseason.

Smith made his third Pro Bowl in the 2022 season, starting 16 games and being named NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October.

Smith essentially replaces Jadeveon Clowney, who was released by the Browns in March after an up-and-down tenure. Cleveland now has two studs on its defensive line.

The Browns also sent 2025 sixth- and seventh-round picks while getting back fifth-rounders in both 2024 and 2025, per NFL Network.

Garrett was named an All-Pro for the fourth time last season after tying his career-high of 16 sacks for the Browns.

The trade continues a revamp for Cleveland, which has playoff aspirations. The Browns will have a full season of Deshaun Watson, assuming he remains healthy, and they also acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets.

Smith is guaranteed just shy of $12 million this year and will again be a free agent next year.