Browns’ Deshaun Watson carted off field with apparent Achilles injury

Deshaun Watson left Sunday’s game after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was carted off the field after his right calf muscle appeared to pop – that’s normally a pretty good indication of an Achilles injury.

Watson tucked the ball in to run, and on his very first step, the muscle clearly buckled – the view seemed extremely similar to Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s been a rough season for Watson and the Browns, who started 1-5. Last week, they traded away Amari Cooper.

Watson is in his fourth year with the Browns after signing a fully guaranteed $240 million contract that is well on the way to being arguably the worst deal in NFL history.

Watson was accused of sexual harassment by over two dozen women, which forced him to miss nearly two years of football.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered the game for Cleveland, who is facing its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Jameis Winston was ruled inactive prior to the game.

Watson was actually having perhaps his best game of the season up until the injury – he had completed 15 of his 17 passes for 128 yards.

JAGUARS COME BACK FROM DOUBLE-DIGIT DEFICIT OVER PATRIOTS THANKS TO TANK BIGSBY’S CAREER GAME IN LONDON

The Browns didn’t appear to miss him too much, as they scored several plays later. In somewhat ironic fashion, it was Nick Chubb finding the end zone in his first game back since his serious knee injury last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injury, assuming the worst, would end Watson’s season. At the time of the injury, he had thrown for 1,020 yards on a 61.3 completion percentage, the second-lowest mark of his career. He has just five touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.