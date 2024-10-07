Browns’ Deshaun Watson leaves coach flabbergasted during crucial 4th down in loss vs Commanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to disappoint head coach Kevin Stefanski during the team’s brutal loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Browns had the ball on 4th-and-goal with 12:15 left in the third quarter. There were 15 seconds left on the play clock when Watson decided to walk toward the sideline. Cleveland took a delay of game penalty and settled for a field goal to make the score 24-6.

It was just one of the head-scratching moments by Watson and the Browns in their 34-13 loss.

Watson was 15 of 28 with 125 passing yards and a garbage-time touchdown pass to Jordan Akins. He was sacked seven times for 33 yards and had a passer rating of 77.2. Cleveland had not scored more than 20 points since Dec. 28, 2023, against the New York Jets.

It was the third time Watson was sacked at least six times in a game. He has yet to throw for more than 200 yards this season. The last time he hit that passing-yard plateau was on Nov. 12, 2023, the last game he played before his season ended with an injury.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels put on a spectacular performance with 238 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also had 82 yards on the ground.

Daniels threw a touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 36 seconds left before halftime.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols each had a rushing touchdown.

Washington improved to 4-1 on the season and Cleveland fell to 1-4.

