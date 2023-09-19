Browns’ Deshaun Watson shoulders blame following Pittsburgh loss: ‘You can put it on me’

Deshaun Watson accounted for three of the four turnovers committed by the Cleveland Browns in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Watson was intercepted on the first play of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Watson lost a fumble that resulted in the go-ahead touchdown by T.J. Watt.

After Cleveland dropped to 1-1, Watson took responsibility for his play.

“Still coming along. I feel like tonight, it was s—–, as far as that,” Watson said when asked how he felt he was playing two games into the season.

“As far as my part, it’s not good enough. I put that on me. The first play, yeah we can get into the tactics of the receiver running out and putting the ball out, and this, that and the third. But I got to give him a better ball. The forced fumble for a touchdown for them, we can say this guy can do this, but I got to protect the ball. We’re not going to put it anyone else. You put it on me. I can take the full blame. I can take the criticism. And I’m going to do that.”

Watson was also called for two facemask penalties while completing 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards.

“I apologized to the team. That’s a 15-yard penalty for us, and it set us back,” Watson said. “Both times was my fault. As far as the face mask and things like that, I’m stiff-arming just like everyone else.

“I got to do a better job of hitting them with the palm, I guess. And just releasing as much as I can, so we don’t get those penalties.”

The win for Pittsburgh on “Monday Night Football” was the 20th consecutive regular-season home win for the Steelers over their AFC North rival.

The Steelers managed to get the win despite struggling offensively and being outgained 408 yards to 255 yards by Cleveland.

“We’re not going to apologize for winning,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Browns welcome the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 while Pittsburgh will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report