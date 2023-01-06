Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney sent home after public criticism: ‘I need to be around somebody that believes in me’

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home from the practice facility on Friday morning after publicly criticizing the organization in an interview just a day earlier and will likely be sidelined for the final regular season game on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, spoke harshly of his situation with Browns in an interview with Cleveland.com on Thursday, adding that after just his second season with the team he will more than likely not return.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told the outlet. “But there’s still that five percent You never know what can happen.”

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” he continued. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Among the issues Clowney raised was the alleged preferential treatment he says the organization gives to star defensive end Myles Garrett, adding that he doesn’t have an issue specifically with Garrett.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” he said in the interview. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

Clowney, who will turn 30 next month, has been sidelined for several games this season due to injury and a concussion. He’s registered just two sacks in 12 games this season, compared to his career-high of 9.5 sacks in 2017 when he played for the Houston Texans.

According to The Associated Press, Clowney will likely sit out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.