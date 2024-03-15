Browns’ Jerry Jeudy takes subtle shot at old team: ‘I feel like I’m wanted here’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade, which was made official Wednesday, and it appeared the star wide receiver took a subtle jab at his former team.

Jeudy faced criticism in the final weeks of his tenure with the Broncos as the offense sputtered, and Russell Wilson was on the verge of getting benched. He played in 16 games and had 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He had nearly 1,000 yards receiving in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, Jeudy finds himself with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback, Nick Chubb in the backfield and Amari Cooper lining up parallel with him. Cleveland made it to the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco as the interim starting quarterback with Chubb and Watson sidelined.

“I heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago,” Jeudy said, via the team’s website. “To actually be here, it’s a surreal moment. So, I feel like I’m at the right spot because they have been trying to get me for a long time, so I feel like I’m wanted here.

EX-NFL STAR TAKES SHOT AT BRONCOS’ SEAN PAYTON AFTER TEAM’S MAJOR ROSTER MOVES

“As a player, you always want to be in a place that you feel welcomed and want to make it feel like home and want to be wanted. And so having that feeling is great.”

Jeudy said he feels like he could be a great addition to the receiving corps, which also features Elijah Moore as the No. 3 receiver and David Njoku as the tight end.

Cooper led the team with 1,250 receiving yards and 72 catches. He had five touchdowns. Njoku had 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Moore was third in receiving yards with 640 on 58 catches and two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland already has an elite defense, and if the team stays healthy, they could become a player in the AFC North.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.