Browns’ latest signing seemingly signals NFL Draft plan

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year contract on Friday, the team announced.

Flacco’s one-year contract is $4 million and could reach up to $13 million with incentives per ESPN.

The addition of Flacco could signal that the Browns will not take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Flacco, 40, is the second quarterback the team has acquired this offseason. The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett and sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

Flacco, Pickett and Deshaun Watson are the three quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster, but after Watson re-tore his Achilles tendon in January, he is widely expected to miss the upcoming 2025 season.

With the Tennessee Titans seemingly locked in on Miami’s Cam Ward for the No. 1 selection, the Browns would have Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Penn State star Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders on the board at No. 2.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS 2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT 2.0: ABDUL CARTER MOVES UP, SAINTS MAKE SURPRISE

However, with Flacco and Pickett in the fold, the Browns might be more inclined to select Hunter or Carter and wait a year to find their quarterback of the future in the NFL Draft.

Flacco returns to the Browns after he spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Flacco appeared in eight games and started in six with a 2-4 record. He threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year.

In 2023 with the Browns, Flacco started five games in the regular season in place of the injured Deshaun Watson and helped the team get to the playoffs. In Flacco’s five starts, the team went 4-1 while Flacco completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flacco won the NFL’s comeback player of the year in 2023.

Flacco is entering his 18th season in the NFL. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and was named Super Bowl XLVII MVP as he led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Flacco has played for the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Colts, and now will play for the Browns once again.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.