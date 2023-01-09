Browns part ways with Bernie Kosar after former NFL star places bet on team to win

Bernie Kosar, a former NFL star who nearly led the Cleveland Browns to a Super Bowl appearance, parted ways with the organization after he placed a $19,000 wager on the team to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kosar revealed Sunday before the Browns’ game against the Steelers that he was told his services were no longer needed on the team’s pregame radio show.

“Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” he tweeted about two hours before kickoff. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed. Brown & Orange is my life.”

Kosar acknowledged on the “Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon” that he placed the $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers in the game. He said the winnings would be donated to charity.

According to multiple reports, the bet was the reason for the two sides to part ways. The NFL bars personnel from betting on games despite sports gambling being legal in some states. Ohio was one of the most recent states to open up sportsbooks. Kosar and Pete Rose were among those who placed the first legal wager.

Kosar was a pregame radio host and team ambassador.

The Browns later put out a statement on the issue.

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game,” the team said. “We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, [his] bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

He played nine seasons for the Browns from 1985 to 1993. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 1993 season and later spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

With the Browns, he had 21,904 passing yards and 116 touchdown passes. He was a Pro Bowler in 1987.

The Steelers won the game, 28-14.