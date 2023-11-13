Browns pull off dramatic comeback victory over Ravens

Deshaun Watson got the Cleveland Browns in position for the game-winning field goal and Dustin Hopkins delivered in a dramatic AFC North victory against the Baltimore Ravens, 33-31.

Baltimore had a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter when Gus Edwards scored from the goal line to make it 31-17 with 11:34 left in the game. Watson threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore on the following drive.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II then returned an interception for a touchdown. Instead of tying the game, Hopkins missed the extra point, creating even more difficulty for the Browns.

The defense locked in and forced Baltimore to punt the ball away. Watson then led the team on a 12-play, 58-yard drive to set Hopkins up for the redemption kick.

The Browns quarterback was 20-for-34 for 213 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Jerome Ford led the rushing attack with 107 yards on the ground. Kareem Hunt had a rushing touchdown. Amari Cooper led Cleveland with six catches for 98 yards. Moore had five catches for 44 yards.

Baltimore had a 24-9 lead in the third quarter before taking a 14-point lead in the fourth.

Lamar Jackson was 13-for-23 for 223 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. He had 41 yards on the ground. Zay Flowers had five catches for 73 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. was even seen with a touchdown catch in the game.

But the division-leading Ravens couldn’t hang on.

It’s the Browns’ first win in Baltimore since 2019. The team improved to 6-3 on the season. Baltimore fell to 7-3.