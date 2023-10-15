Browns pull off stunning upset of 49ers, snap San Francisco’s regular-season winning streak

The San Francisco 49ers are unbeaten no more.

The Cleveland Browns and their fans held their breath on Sunday as Niners rookie kicker Jake Moody lined up for a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the game for a possible go-ahead score. Moody kicked it and pushed it wide right, and Cleveland rejoiced.

The Browns won the game, 19-17.

Browns starting quarterback P.J. Walker led the Browns on a nine-play, 63-yard drive to set up Dustin Hopkins for a 29-yard field goal to take the lead with 1:40 left. San Francisco was penalized twice during the drive – one on third down for unnecessary roughness and the other two plays later for defensive holding. The extensions on the drive helped the Browns gain some momentum.

Walker, who was in the game for an injured Deshaun Watson, was 18-for-34 for 192 yards. He had two interceptions in the game. Kareem Hunt scored a rushing touchdown and finished with 47 yards on the ground. Amari Cooper had 108 receiving yards on four catches.

The 49ers may have pulled off a victory if everyone was healthy.

Both Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel left the game with injuries. McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury and Samuel a shoulder injury.

Brock Purdy was 12-for-27 for 125 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He hit Brandon Aiyuk four times for 76 yards. McCaffrey had the lone touchdown catch.

San Francisco’s 15-game regular-season winning streak falls with the loss. They also snapped their nine-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the only unbeaten team after the 49ers lost.