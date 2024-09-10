Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson facing sexual assault and battery lawsuit in Houston

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new lawsuit for sexual assault and battery in Houston.

The lawsuit, with Jane Doe being filed as the plaintiff, states the woman is suing Watson for sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, after what occurred on a day they were supposed to go on a date in October 2020.

Tony Buzbee, who represented many who sued Watson in 2021, is representing this woman as well.

The woman claims in the suit that Watson was angered that he couldn’t find her apartment on Oct. 10, 2020, before the date had begun. Watson was allegedly “aggressively yelling and screaming and stating that he could not find her apartment and that he ‘doesn’t have time for this,’” per Pro Football Talk.

But, according to the lawsuit, that was only the start of what was to come.

“When Watson finally arrived at Doe’s apartment, Doe had not finished putting on makeup, so she invited Watson in to have a seat in her living room while she finished getting ready,” the lawsuit reads. “As she was putting on makeup in her bathroom, Doe left the bathroom door open and attempted a conversation with Watson, trying to ease the tension from his angry outburst. Jane Doe quickly began to believe she was talking to herself because Watson wasn’t responding.

“Jane Doe came out of her bathroom to investigate Watson’s silence and shockingly found him completely naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach. While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks. Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his buttocks he wanted massaged.”

The plaintiff continued in the suit to say she was “terrified” considering “she was in her small apartment with a much larger man, and she was still reeling from Watson’s outburst and aggression on the phone.”

As the woman tried to “appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks,” Watson was allegedly getting irritated.

“Seemingly frustrated that Doe would only rub his back, Watson then turned over revealing an erection. Watson continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin,” the lawsuit continued, per PFT. “Jane Doe froze in fear, unsure of how to refuse Watson’s advances without jeopardizing her safety. Confused and scared, she reiterated to Watson that she wasn’t a masseuse. Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead.”

The lawsuit continues by saying the plaintiff was grabbed in the leg by Watson and positioned on the bed lying down. At that point, Watson “partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit.”

“Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault,” the lawsuit reads. “Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes in a ‘missionary position’ before grabbing her and flipping her over. Watson continued to assault Doe aggressively from behind.”

The plaintiff claims to have “gathered the courage and strength” to escape Watson during the assault, grabbing a “heavy piece of décor for self-defense” and yelling at him to leave her apartment. An “enraged” Watson ended up leaving.

The NFL and Browns declined to comment to Fox News Digital on the matter.

The key difference in this latest suit compared to the others is that Watson is specifically accused of sexual assault, while the others were filed for sexual misconduct.

The 28-year-old quarterback served an 11-game suspension two seasons ago after many women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during scheduled massage sessions.

Two Texas grand juries ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson. However, the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement on his discipline, which included paying a $5 million fine and undergoing mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts while following a treatment program they put together before his return to the field.

Watson settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed against him, and the lone civil suit still open is represented by Buzbee as well.

Watson’s time with the Browns has not gone well thus far for the franchise, which includes a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home to kick off the 2024 campaign. He did go 5-1 to start the 2023 season, but injuries, including a shoulder ailment that required season-ending surgery, kept him out most of the year.

Watson has gone 8-5 in three seasons since Cleveland traded six draft picks, including three first-rounders, to acquire the quarterback from the Houston Texans. The Brown also gave him a then-record $230 million fully guaranteed deal to be their franchise quarterback.

