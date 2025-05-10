Browns’ Shedeur Sanders says he won’t buy college jersey number from teammate, cites signing bonus woes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders walked to the microphone Saturday to speak with reporters at Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp. The incoming Browns quarterback fielded questions about President Donald Trump’s decision to speak out during Sanders’ NFL Draft slide and competing for the starting job.

But the 23-year-old also took a moment to address questions about the jersey number he’ll wear during his first season in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Browns released jersey numbers for their rookie class and free agents. The announcement confirmed Sanders would wear No. 12.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter will wear No. 2 for Cleveland.

SHEDEUR SANDERS’ FIRST LOOK AT BROWNS LOCKER HAS DEION SANDERS CRACKING JOKES: ‘LET’S GO #2 I MEAN #12’

Sanders wore No. 2 at Colorado. There was some speculation Sanders could make an offer to Carter to regain his college football number.

“My signing bonus ain’t that high right now,” Sanders said.

Sanders did land several notable name, image and likeness (NIL) deals during his collegiate career.

He was projected to go as early as No. 2 overall before his much-discussed NFL Draft slide. The Browns selected the signal-caller in the fifth round.

Sheduer finished the 2024 college football season with 4,134 passing yards. He will join a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland that also includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel, who the Browns drafted in the third round, took an equal number of snaps as Sanders during a roughly 90-minute practice session at minicamp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski complimented both rookies.

“I think the fun part is we’ve spent so much predraft time with these players, particularly when we’re talking about our quarterbacks with Dillon and Shedeur,” he said. “We’ve spent meeting time with them out of this building. We’ve taken them through walk-throughs, and then they get to go do it in uniform with the helmets on and just see what they can take from the meeting room to the grass.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.