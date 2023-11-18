Browns work out Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in wake of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury: reports

The Cleveland Browns are scouring around the market to find a potential replacement for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is finished for the rest of the season after he broke a bone in his throwing shoulder Sunday during the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team said Wednesday. He also has a high ankle sprain.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for Cleveland this weekend, and P.J. Walker got time under center when Watson was hurt earlier this season. But the team also reportedly welcomed Joe Flacco for a workout on Friday.

Flacco was the backup for the New York Jets for each of the last three seasons, although he got some starts due to injuries.

The 38-year-old quarterback was named Super Bowl MVP in 2013 after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Flacco has notched 42,320 yards with a career 61.6 completion percentage. He’s gone 99-81 as a starter, spending 11 of his 15 seasons with the Ravens, who drafted him with the 18th pick in 2008.

Flacco has gone 18-3 against the Browns in his career.

Cleveland signed Watson in 2022 to a five-year, $230 million contract, all of which was guaranteed, an unprecedented move in the NFL. The team acquired him from the Houston Texans in the wake of his legal issues surrounding sexual assault allegations.

Watson served an 11-game suspension last year after sitting out the 2021 season amid the allegations. In six games this year, he passed for 1,115 yards on 61.4%, throwing seven touchdowns against four interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.