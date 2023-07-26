Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron announces retirement after 19 seasons in Boston

Patrice Bergeron has decided to hang up the skates.

The longtime Boston Bruins forward announced his retirement Tuesday after 19 NHL seasons, all with the Bruins.

“I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined,” the Bruins captain said in a statement posted on social media.

“As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I. I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”

Bergeron took over as captain in 2021 following the departure of Zdeno Chara.

“Patrice is a perfect example of what Boston Bruins hockey is all about,” said team president Cam Neely. “He has been an amazing teammate and extraordinary leader, helping establish a culture of work ethic, respect and selflessness.”

Bergeron, who turned 38 earlier this week, won his record sixth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

“It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly,” he said. “But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

Bergeron scored 427 goals with 613 assists in 19 seasons with the Bruins, who selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft. His number will likely be retired by the organization, and the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto will be calling his name eventually.

He ranks third all time in goals, points and games played (1,294) in franchise history, and fourth in assists behind only Hall of Famers Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk and Bobby Orr.

In Bergeron’s final season, the Bruins set the all-time NHL records for most wins (65) and points (135) in a single season. But their quest for a Stanley Cup ended with an upsetting first-round loss to the Florida Panthers, immediately ending any consideration of that squad being the best NHL team ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.