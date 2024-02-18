Bruins, Celtics’ home arena faces outrage over new bag policy

TD Garden, the home of the NBA’s Boston Celtics and the NHL’s Boston Bruins, faced backlash over the weekend as its new bag policy went into effect.

The policy began Saturday as the Bruins hosted the Los Angeles Kings. It barred fans from bringing in bags larger than 6 inches by 4 inches by 1.5 inches into the arena. All backpacks are also banned from the arena. A bag purchased at Boston ProShop is permitted but is subjected to a search.

The arena reminded fans about the policy on Sunday.

“Effective Feb. 17, new @EvolvTechnology security screening will be implemented at TD Garden,” the arena posted on its X account. “To ensure a swifter entry process, we strongly discourage guests from bringing bags. Bags larger than 6″ x4″ x 1.5″ will not be permitted.”

Bruins writer Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub posted about the mass confusion from Saturday’s game about the new rules, the Boston Herald noted.

“Walking into arena yesterday, this caused a MASSIVE issue,” Anderson wrote on X. “Multiple ushers telling people they couldn’t even bring the ‘yes’ types in. Lotta angry people being told they could check their bag for an extra $15

Female hockey fans and NHL media alike pointed out the bag restrictions have a big impact on women.

“If you see me walking around TD double fisting tampons and epi pens, this is why,” the Sports Hub’s Kendra Middleton wrote on X.

“I’m sorry but it’s ridiculous what’s happening with stuff like this. Isn’t it discrimination?” Bleacher Report’s Sara Civian wrote.

NESN host Meredith Gorman wrote, “That’s insane??? At least let people use clear bags.”

TD Garden didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Evolv Technology describes itself as the “leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons screening to create safer experiences.”

The company says its screening technology has been used in theme parks, sports stadiums, performing arts centers, casinos, schools, hospitals and places of worship.

“TD Garden is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our guests, and safety and security is paramount,” Bruins COO and TD Garden president Glen Thornborouhg said in a news release on Tuesday. “Evolv’s innovative technology allows us to do just that, while also streamlining the entry process and minimizing wait times.”

